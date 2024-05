মালয়েশিয়ায় প্রতারিত শ্রমিকদের সহায়তা করবে জাতিসংঘ

Tesla Pullback Puts Onus on Others to Build Electric Vehicle Chargers The automaker led by Elon Musk is no longer planning to take the lead in expanding the number of places to fuel electric vehicles. It’s not clear how quickly other companies will fill the gap.

How Scammers Are Stealing Money From Food Stamps Recipients Thieves are using skimmers to drain millions in food stamps and other public benefits from the neediest Americans.

Got an Idea for a Toy? Toymakers Want to Hear From You. Companies like Lego and Mattel have divisions that seek out design concepts directly from collectors and other highly dedicated fan bases.

When a Bunch of Bloody Yanks Came for English Soccer American investors are gobbling up the storied teams of the English Premier League — and changing the stadium experience in ways that soccer fans resent.