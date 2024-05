অনিবন্ধিত নিউজ পোর্টাল বন্ধে বিটিআরসিকে অনুরোধ জানাব: তথ্য প্রতিমন্ত্রী

The Blackstone Fund BREIT Faces Big Questions Wall Street has been debating how the investment giant’s $59 billion real estate fund has managed to outperform virtually all its rivals.

In a Surprise, Disney+ Becomes Profitable The streaming service added 6 million subscriptions and made $47 million in its latest quarter, helping Disney deliver stronger-than-expected earnings.

OpenAI Releases ‘Deepfake’ Detector to Disinformation Researchers The prominent A.I. start-up is also joining an industrywide effort to spot content made with artificial intelligence.

6 Sumptuous European Hotels for Summer Travelers For Olympics-goers and just plain vacationers, here are new accommodations that offer a special taste of France, Italy and Greece.