কোন উপজেলায় কে জিতলেন

Hong Kong Court Bans ‘Glory to Hong Kong,’ a Pro-Democracy Song The decision could give the government power to force Google and other tech companies to limit access to “Glory to Hong Kong,” an anthem of 2019 protests.

Norfolk Southern Faces Activist Investor Challenge A year after a derailment in Ohio raised questions about rail safety, an investment firm is seeking to install new management in an effort to increase profits.

Billions in Chips Grants Are Expected to Fuel Industry Growth, Report Finds The United States will triple its domestic chip manufacturing capacity by 2032, the largest increase in the world, according to a report from the Semiconductor Industry Association.

Outage Causes Delays at U.K. Airports’ Immigration Checkpoints Airport officials said Tuesday that a system outage affecting the Border Force’s immigration gates had caused long waits for passengers arriving in Britain. The issue was resolved early Wednesday.