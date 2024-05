গুচ্ছের ‘সি’ ইউনিটের ভর্তি পরীক্ষা কাল, পরীক্ষার্থী ৪০১১৬ জন

Meet My A.I. Friends Our columnist spent the past month hanging out with 18 A.I. companions. They critiqued his clothes, chatted among themselves and hinted at a very different future.

Milan Cracks Down on Nightlife After Campaign to Lure Visitors City officials worked to make Milan attractive to visitors, but now that some neighborhoods are overwhelmed by rowdy crowds and noise, they’re trying to scale back.

Sony and Apollo’s Plan for Paramount: Break It Up CBS and other well-known properties would be sold if Sony and Apollo were able to buy Paramount. But the new owners would keep the movie studio.

Apple’s New iPad Ad Leaves Its Creative Audience Feeling … Flat An ad meant to show how the updated device can do many things has become a metaphor for a community’s fears of the technology industry.