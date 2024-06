ফেসবুকে ছড়ানো বিজ্ঞপ্তি ভুয়া, ৩০ জুন থেকেই এইচএসসি পরীক্ষা

Notre-Dame Rises Again ... in Lego With rose windows, bell towers and a central spire, this model of the famed Paris cathedral is all the hype among adult fans of Lego, known as AFOLs.

Bacon, Banter and the Business of a Diner “I try to make people feel good.” How one New Jersey diner keeps the doors open.

Google’s A.I. Search Leaves Publishers Scrambling Since Google overhauled its search engine, publishers have tried to assess the danger to their brittle business models while calling for government intervention.

How Yu & Me, a Popular Chinatown Bookstore, Rebuilt After a Fire A fire left Lucy Yu’s literary hub in Chinatown gutted. She was determined to rebuild it.