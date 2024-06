লড়াই করেও অস্ট্রেলিয়াকে আটকাতে পারেনি বাংলাদেশ, হেরেছে মাত্র ২ গোলে

Destinations Where the Dollar Buys More American travelers going abroad this summer will find their money buys more in some unexpected countries, including Japan and Australia.

Don’t Say ‘Elite’: Corporate Firms’ New Pitch Is Meritocracy McKinsey, Accenture and other big firms want to recruit with a wider net, focusing more on skills than on pedigree. It may be easier said than done.

A Big Decision for Boeing’s Next C.E.O.: Is It Time for a New Plane? Some analysts say building a new plane soon would help the company regain ground it has lost to Airbus. But doing so would be difficult and expensive.

Strasbourg for Book Lovers Bibliophiles will find plenty of centuries-old tomes, graphic novels, modern works and more in this French city, which also happens to be this year’s UNESCO World Book Capital.