সিলেটে বন্যার মধ্যেও দুঃসংবাদ

Anthony O’Reilly, Flashy Irish Tycoon Who Led Unflashy Heinz, Dies at 88 He had success on the rugby pitch and in boardrooms, building a media empire and boosting Heinz’s profits, but his fortunes buckled in the global financial crisis.

Luxury Gyms, Like Equinox and Life Time, Are Taking Over Big Retail Spaces High-end gyms, many of which used to be an amenity, are now the star attraction, offering hotel rooms and workspaces as part of their appeal. They’ve also gotten a lot bigger.

Fearing Losses, Banks Are Quietly Dumping Real Estate Loans If landlords can’t pay back loans on office buildings, the lenders will suffer. Some banks are trying to avoid that fate.

Many CEOs Still Support Biden Over Trump Corporate executives complain about some of President Biden’s policies, along with his rhetoric. But so far they have not abandoned him en masse.