বাংলাদেশে স্টারলিংকের পরীক্ষামূলক যাত্রা শুরু আজ

Trump Maintains 104% China Tariffs as U.S. Officials Signal Openness to Talks President Trump’s next round of tariffs on major trading partners went into effect just after midnight, bringing levies on China to at least 104 percent.

Trump’s Tariff Goal Is to Eliminate Trade Deficits. Economists Have Doubts. Behind Trump’s new tariffs is a goal that is as ambitious as it is unrealistic: eliminating the bilateral trade deficit with every U.S. trading partner.

Jared Isaacman, Trump’s Pick to Lead NASA, Calls Mars a Priority in Confirmation Hearing Jared Isaacman, a billionaire entrepreneur who has twice launched to orbit in a SpaceX vehicle, will testify before the Senate on Wednesday.

Luxury Fashion Brands Are ‘Biting Their Nails’ Over EU Tariffs As tariffs on the European Union take effect, luxury goods makers are “biting their nails” over their treasured “Made in France” or “Made in Italy” products.