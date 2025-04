যশোরে ফার্নিচারের দোকানে ভয়াবহ অগ্নিকাণ্ড ৪০ লাখ টাকার ক্ষতি 

China Condemns American ‘Protectionism’ Beijing issued a lengthy denunciation of U.S. trade policies and accused Washington of violating a trade deal the countries reached in President Trump’s first term.

U.S. Bond Sell-Off is Another Worrisome Echo of the Liz Truss Fiasco Yields on U.S. Treasuries rose Wednesday as investors sold government bonds, usually a haven. In Britain, a sustained version of that trend in 2022 led to a prime minister’s downfall.

E.U. Officials Set to Vote Today on First Retaliatory Tariffs The European Union is poised to approve a plan to hit back at President Trump’s steel and aluminum levies. Further measures could come next.

Five Takeaways From Trump’s Plan to Rescue Coal To help the struggling coal industry, President Trump used his executive authority to try to keep aging plants alive and burn more coal for electricity.