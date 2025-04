এ বছর ৩৬ টাকায় বোরো ধান, ৪৯ টাকায় চাল কিনবে সরকার

Stocks and Bonds Rattled as Markets Are Rocked by Tariffs Stocks in the United States wavered, after markets in Europe and Asia tumbled. U.S. government bonds, the dollar and oil prices all fell.

E.U. Officials Approve Retaliatory Tariffs Against the U.S. The tariffs will take effect starting on April 15 and hit back at President Trump’s steel and aluminum levies. Further measures could come next.

Delta Warns Trump’s Trade War Could Lead to a Recession Delta is one of the largest U.S. companies to warn that the escalating trade war is weighing on its business and the global economy.

Trump Defends Tariff Strategy Amid Global Trade War and Market Chaos Amid the doom and gloom in financial markets, President Trump continues to insist he’s got a plan.