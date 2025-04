জুনায়েদ-রিফাতের নেতৃত্বে নতুন রাজনৈতিক দলের নাম প্রকাশ

What to Expect After Trump’s Tariff About-Face Global markets are rallying on President Trump’s decision to pause most of his sweeping levies. But investors remain unsettled, especially as Washington and Beijing face off.

Robert W. McChesney, Who Warned of Corporate Media Control, Dies at 72 In over a dozen books, he explored the failures of journalism and the internet, blaming capitalism and calling for the nationalization of Facebook and Google.

U.S. and China Headed for ‘Monumental’ Split, Putting World Economy on Edge A deepening trade war could further weaken ties between the superpowers. The effects will reverberate everywhere.

Trump’s Encouragement of Stock Investors Draws Scrutiny Was the president manipulating the market with his comments, as his critics say, or reassuring Americans, as the White House maintains?