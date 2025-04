মিয়ানমার থেকে দেশে ফিরছেন ২০ বাংলাদেশি

A Devastating Trade Spat With China Shows Few Signs of Abating The Trump administration is in a standoff with the Chinese government as trade tensions escalate, leaving U.S. businesses in the cross hairs

Trump’s Tariff War Has Added Risk to U.S. Bonds, Long the Surest Bet in Global Finance Shocked by Trump’s trade war, foreign investors are selling U.S. government bonds, long the world’s safe haven.

Did Trump Manipulate the Stock Market? President Trump’s post on social media caused the stock market to respond in an unusual way. Rob Copeland, a finance reporter for The New York Times, explains whether this could be considered market manipulation by the president.