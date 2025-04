Fed Chair Lays Out Game Plan for a Stagflationary Shock Jerome H. Powell warned that Trump’s tariffs could lead to a “challenging scenario” for the central bank of higher inflation and slower growth.

Stocks Tumble as Tech Investors Pull Back Semiconductor stocks fell after the Trump administration blocked companies from selling certain chips to China without a license.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Stocks Post Modest Gains Amid Trump Tariff Uncertainty The Trump administration’s chaotic tariff rollout continues to spur volatility in the markets, but major U.S. stock indexes held a degree of calm relative to recent swings.

Court Scraps $8 Limit on Credit Card Late Fees The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau switched sides and backed a federal lawsuit by banks and business groups seeking to eliminate a fee cap the bureau set last year.