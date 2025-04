সারাদেশে যৌথ বাহিনীর অভিযানে আটক ৩৯০

Why the Bond Market Holds Sway Over Trump The bond market has emerged as one of the few brakes on the White House at it pursues its agenda on trade, taxes, personnel and more.

Risk of Financial Panic Tempers Trump on Firing Powell President Trump again attacked the chair of the Federal Reserve this week, but advisers say the president has turned more cautious on policies that could stoke extreme financial volatility again.

Trump Shifted on Tariffs After Bond Holders Got Jittery. He Held Millions Himself. As of August, the president’s investment portfolio showed significantly more in bonds than in stocks. It is unclear if his personal holdings had any bearing on his decisions regarding tariffs.

Are Easter Baskets Getting Out of Hand? Social media feeds are awash in images of lavish baskets overflowing with expensive gifts. Some parents are giving their children bikes. Others are pushing back.