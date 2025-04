আজ আবারো ঐকমত্য কমিশনের সঙ্গে বসছে বিএনপি 

Osaka World Expo Recalls a Faded Dynamism From Japan in 1970 The event is stirring memories of an exhibition in 1970, when the postwar Japanese economy was taking off and “you could have dreams about the future.”

Trump Officials Blame Mistake for Setting Off Confrontation With Harvard An official on the administration’s antisemitism task force told the university that a letter of demands had been sent without authorization.

More Than 400,000 Wireless Phone Chargers Are Recalled Over Fire Hazard Casely, a company in Brooklyn, received 51 reports of lithium-ion batteries overheating, expanding or catching fire, resulting in six minor burn injuries.

The Trump Billionaires Who Run the Economy and the Things They Say “You have to laugh to keep from crying,” one Republican pollster said about recent comments by the billionaires on the stock market, retirement funds and Social Security.