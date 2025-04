যশোরের চিহ্নিত সন্ত্রাসী ভাইপো রাকিব ফের পুলিশের জালে

Trump Shuns Europe, and Its Defense Industry Tries to Capitalize Europe’s weapons makers are prospering as the continent reconsiders its post-Cold War stance of favoring domestic investment over military spending.

Herbert J. Gans, 97, Dies; Upended Myths on Urban and Suburban Life A leading sociologist, he explored American society up close — living in a Levittown at one point — to gain insight into issues of race, class, the media and even the Yankees.

In New Trial, Palin Says New York Times Editorial Damaged Her Reputation Closing arguments in the libel case are expected on Tuesday, after which the nine jurors will begin deliberations.

RFK Jr. Plans to Phase Out 8 Commonly Used Food Dyes The petroleum-based dyes are used in hundreds of thousands of items including cereals and sports drinks. More details are expected on Tuesday.