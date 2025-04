কুয়েটের ৩৭ শিক্ষার্থীর বহিষ্কারাদেশ প্রত্যাহার

EU Fines Apple and Meta Total of $800 Million in First Use of Digital Competition Law The European Commission said the Silicon Valley companies violated the Digital Markets Act, a law meant to crimp the power of the largest tech firms.

Boeing Reports Smaller Loss but Trade War Threats Loom The plane maker, which has been trying to recover from a quality crisis, could lose orders in China as a result of President Trump’s tariffs.

Investors Prefer the ‘Nice’ Trump, but Want Results Global markets are rebounding as the president softened his protectionist rhetoric and his criticism of the central bank. But investors want to see results on trade.

Can Trump Fire Powell? He Says He Won’t, But His Fed Battle May Not Be Over. The president said he has “no intention” of ousting Jerome H. Powell, the Fed chair, but the administration’s willingness to challenge norms regarding the central bank’s political independence is causing concern.