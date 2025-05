বিমানের প্রস্তাব ফিরিয়ে দিলেন খালেদা জিয়া

Trump’s Tariff on Cheap Chinese Imports Will Cost Big Tech Billions For Meta, Alphabet and other platforms, the elimination of the tariff exemption for inexpensive goods is already cutting into advertising revenue.

Car Prices Expected to Rise as Tariffs on Parts Kick In Tariffs on imported parts will have a broad impact because all vehicles use components made abroad.

Exxon and Chevron Report Lower Profits While Girding for Tariffs President Trump’s trade policies have helped to push down oil prices while raising the costs of materials for oil and gas companies.

How a U.S. Tax Loophole Supercharged China’s Exports E-commerce trade in small parcels brought Chinese factories to American shoppers. Tariffs are severing the connection.