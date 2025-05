ভারত-পাকিস্তান ইস্যুতে ইসহাক দারের সঙ্গে তৌহিদ হোসেনের ফোনালাপ

Farmers in Iowa Are Caught in Trump’s Trade War With high costs and low prices for their crops, soybean and corn farmers were already nervous as they planned for planting season this year. Tariffs aren’t helping.

The Fed Isn’t Likely to Cut Rates Proactively Despite Economic Concerns. Here’s Why. The U.S. central bank is set to reinforce its wait-and-see approach at its meeting this week as President Trump’s tariffs begin to bite.

Scott Bessent Urges Investors to Bet on Trump’s Economic Plan The Treasury secretary urged executives and entrepreneurs to look beyond the Trump administration’s trade agenda.

China’s Garment Factories Face a Tipping Point After New Tariffs As a U.S. tax loophole ends, the apparel makers that sell to America are forced to consider alternative markets or cheaper locations in and outside China.