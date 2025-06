সীমান্ত দিয়ে আরও ৮ জনকে পুশইন করল বিএসএফ

What We Can Learn About Xi’s Rule by Studying His Father’s Life Xi Zhongxun was purged by the Communist Party he served and went on to help reform Chinese politics. His son is the most authoritarian leader since Mao.

Elon Musk Returns to His Tech Empire, Facing Questions of Inattention As Mr. Musk steps away from Washington, he faces concerns over his prolonged absence from his businesses including Tesla, SpaceX, xAI and X.

China Rejects Trump’s Accusation That It Violated Trade Truce In response to President Trump’s claim, China said the United States was the one introducing a series of “discriminatory restrictive measures.”

The C.E.O. Other C.E.O.s Turn to for Advice Steve Stoute’s role at the intersection of business and popular culture has made him a lot of high-powered friends.