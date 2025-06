কে জিতল: এপ্রিলে ক্ষুব্ধ বিএনপি, খুশি জামায়াত-এনসিপি

The N.B.A. Has a Star Problem With LeBron James and Stephen Curry nearing retirement, the league has no clear next brand ambassador. Changing media landscapes and a new focus on team parity haven’t helped.

The Latest Air Jordans? They’re Digital As the sneaker boom recedes, brands like Nike and Adidas are targeting younger audiences by meeting them where they are — in the virtual world of ‘Fortnite.’

China Hints at Rare Earths Progress With E.U. Before Talks With U.S. Beijing has approved more export licenses for the critical minerals and magnets in recent days, but supplies remain scarce and factories in the West are running out.

After His Trump Blowup, Musk May Be Out. But DOGE Is Just Getting Started. With members embedded in multiple agencies, the team’s approach to transforming government is becoming “institutionalized,” as one official put it.