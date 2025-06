শামীম ওসমানের প্লট ক্রোক, পরিবারের ব্যাংক হিসাব অবরুদ্ধ

Oil Markets on Edge After American Bombing of Iran Fighting has the potential to disrupt oil markets, but a move by Iran to cut off supply would chiefly hurt China, the biggest buyer of Iranian oil.

Palm Beach, Never Richer, Is a Draw for Young MAGA. Locals Aren’t Pleased. Donald Trump’s presidency has turned this Florida island into the nightlife headquarters of MAGA, but the town’s old guard — much of it Republican — doesn’t love the new vibe.

As Tariffs Make Weddings Costlier, David’s Bridal Tries to Adapt Most wedding dresses are made in China, so tariffs are a new worry for brides. At David’s Bridal, the largest seller of gowns in the United States, its chief executive, Kelly Cook, is trying to do something about it.

Europe Is Finally Ready to Spend More on Defense. The Hard Part Is How. After a yearslong debate over NATO spending, European nations are poised to commit more funds to deter Russia. Now the region must decide how to unify its fragmented manufacturing.