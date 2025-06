ডিসির আপত্তিকর ভিডিওকাণ্ডে তদন্ত কমিটি

Why Factories Are Having Trouble Filling Nearly 400,000 Open Jobs For every 20 positions, there’s one qualified candidate, says one manufacturing chief executive. Some of President Trump’s policies are likely to exacerbate the problem.

What to Know About U.S. Warning to Citizens Abroad Amid Israel-Iran Conflict The State Department warned of the potential for demonstrations against Americans overseas because of U.S. intervention in the Israel-Iran conflict. What you need to know.

White House Faces Risk of Economic Fallout From Iran Strike President Trump, aware of how high gas prices could affect his popularity, demanded on social media that the U.S. “KEEP OIL PRICES DOWN.”

Employers Are Buried in A.I.-Generated Résumés Candidates are frustrated. Employers are overwhelmed. The problem? An untenable pile of applications — many of them generated with the help of A.I. tools.