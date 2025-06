যশোরে বিএনপি নেতাদের বিরুদ্ধে অভিযোগ, সাংগঠনিক পদক্ষেপের দাবি তৃণমূলের

America’s Adversaries Are Gaining the Global Megaphone The U.S. is dismantling key communications efforts abroad, once a major part of its efforts to build soft power. Its rivals are eager to fill the vacuum.

Stocks Rise and Oil Falls as Middle East Cease-Fire Begins A second day of declining oil prices helped lift stocks. Energy costs are a primary expense for companies, making them an important factor in inflation calculations.

Powell Reiterates Fed’s Wait-and-See Approach Before Cutting Rates The Fed chair tells lawmakers that the central bank can afford to be patient amid uncertainty about how President Trump’s policies will impact the economy, even as divisions between officials emerge.

No, a TikTok Trick Won’t Erase Student Loan Debt The videos suggest a quick hack for having student loans forgiven. Experts warn that trying it can inflict long-term financial damage.