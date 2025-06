গাজায় একদিনে ইসরাইলি হামলায় আরও ৭২ ফিলিস্তিনি নিহত

Trump’s Tariffs May Push This American Company to Move Jobs to China The experience of a company in the textile business illustrates how the trade war could force some industries to shift production out of the United States.

Trump Wants America to Make iPhones. Here’s How India Is Doing It. India is carving out a new space for Foxconn and other high-end manufacturers, just as President Trump demands American companies do at home.

What are Kei Cars and Trucks and How Can You Get Them? In an era of supersized pickups and SUVs, Kei cars and trucks bring a (very) little piece of Japan to the United States. Getting one on the road can be complicated.

‘F1: The Movie’ Gives Apple Its First Box Office Hit But the movie cost at least $350 million to make and market, analysts said, so it will need to attract substantial crowds in the weeks ahead to make money.