Live Stock Market Tracker During Coronavirus Pandemic The latest on stock market and business news during the coronavirus outbreak.

Facebook Invests $5.7 Billion in Indian Internet Giant Jio It was the largest bet by the social network on the developing market, where millions of people have gone online in recent years.

Coronavirus Pandemic: Live Updates in the U.S. The first known death from the illness came in early February in California. An order by Trump will impose a 60-day halt in issuing green cards. Some stability returned to the energy market.

Rupert Murdoch, His Son Lachlan and Other Fox Executives Will Take Pay Cuts The company behind Fox News, Fox Business and the Fox network is guarding against the pandemic’s economic fallout.