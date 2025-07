নির্বাচন পেছাতে পিআর, ফেব্রুয়ারি নিয়ে সংশয় বিএনপির

Tesla Stock Dives as Elon Musk Plans New Political Party Mr. Musk’s involvement in politics was once seen by investors as a benefit to Tesla. Not anymore.

Could the Electric Hydrofoil Ferry Change the Way We Commute? New technology can help vessels glide quickly over water in less time and with fewer emissions than their diesel counterparts.

Trump Tells Japan and South Korea Their Tariff Rate: 25% The tariffs on two of America’s closest allies would go into effect Aug. 1, unless the countries reach some kind of trade agreement with the United States.

She Wanted to Save the World From A.I. Then the Killings Started. At first, Ziz LaSota seemed much like any other philosophically inclined young tech aspirant. Now, she and her followers are in jail, six people are dead, and Rationalists are examining whether their ideas played a role.