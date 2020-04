যশোরে বিষাক্ত মদপানে মৃত্যুর মিছিল, আটক ১

Live Coronavirus News and Updates Much faster and more widespread testing will be vital as states begin reopening their economies and allowing people to return to work and public spaces.

Closed Hospitals Leave Rural Patients ‘Stranded’ as Coronavirus Spreads A for-profit company bought three struggling hospitals in West Virginia and Ohio. Doctors were fired, supplies ran low and many in need of care had to journey elsewhere. Then the doors shut for good.

Safe Dining? Hard to Imagine, but Many Restaurants Are Trying Though widespread reopenings may be a long way off, chefs and health officials have begun studying how a post-pandemic restaurant might look.

Boeing Terminates $4.2 Billion Deal to Buy Stake in Embraer Unit The U.S. aviation giant, struggling with the 737 Max crisis and canceled orders, no longer wants Embraer’s commercial jet business.