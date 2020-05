শিগগিরই দেশে ফিরবেন ২৯ হাজার প্রবাসী: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

Gap Plans to Reopen Up to 800 Stores by the End of May The parent company of Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta said it aimed to be “responsibly aggressive” as it returned to business.

Coronavirus Live News and Updates Trump says the coronavirus task force will continue, contradicting earlier statements. China criticizes the U.S. government for asserting that the virus originated in a Wuhan laboratory.

Samsung Heir Apologizes for Corruption and Union-Busting Scandals Lee Jae-yong said he would be the last of his family members to lead the South Korean corporate empire.

The New York Times Tops 6 Million Subscribers as Ad Revenue Plummets Widespread interest in coronavirus coverage drew nearly 600,000 digital subscribers during three months of 2020. But the chief executive, Mark Thompson, gave a bleak forecast for ads.