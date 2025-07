যশোর বেনাপোলে জুন মাসে ৭ কোটি টাকার স্বর্ণ-মাদকসহ চোরাচালান পণ্য জব্দ

Trump Wants the World to Squeeze Out China. He’s Starting With Vietnam. An initial trade deal with Vietnam offers a glimpse of how President Trump is pushing countries to cut back on trade with China.

Solid Jobs Report Keeps Fed Rate Cuts at Bay The latest labor market data reinforces the central bank’s wait-and-see approach to lowering borrowing costs, despite pressure from President Trump.

How Trump’s China Tariffs Are Jeopardizing America’s Fireworks Extravaganzas The pyrotechnics industry relies heavily on Chinese fireworks imports and warns that this could be the last big bang Fourth of July.