এই সময়ে অফিস-গাড়ি চালুর সিদ্ধান্ত বড় ভুল: ড. কামাল

Renault and Nissan Unveil Plan to Patch Tattered Alliance The carmakers say they will share development costs more efficiently as they try to survive the worst industry downturn in decades.

As Hot Spots Shift, Pandemic Enters a New Phase Some Americans face economic ruin with government aid set to end. Masks become a flash point for businesses, and the C.D.C. proposes changes that would remake the workplace.

Beijing Hardens Resolve to Defy U.S., Even While Calling for Cooperation From China’s perspective, the punitive American measures on trade, technology and Hong Kong have revealed a core American hostility. But China does not want to incinerate the relationship.

C.D.C. Suggests Big Changes to Offices: Temperature Checks and Desk Shields Temperature checks, desk shields and no public transit: The guidelines would remake office life. Some may decide it’s easier to keep employees at home.