চলে গেলেন সাবেক জাতীয় ফুটবলার হেলাল

Sparring and Schedules Offer Glimpse of Pandemic’s Partisan Lens The White House directly challenges the House’s new rules. President Trump plans to resume in-person fund-raising soon. New York City, Washington and Los Angeles plan to lift some restrictions.

Stocks Climb After Trump Speaks on China The latest on stock market and business news during the coronavirus outbreak.

While Twitter Confronts Trump, Zuckerberg Keeps Facebook Out of It The companies have similar policies on the limits of what they allow users to post. But Facebook is more permissive when the user is President Trump.

Scientists Question Major Hydroxychloroquine Study Experts demanded verification of data and methods used in a study of drugs to treat Covid-19. The study suggested the drugs might have increased deaths.