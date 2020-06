মানবিক মূল্যবোধ থেকেই মানুষের পাশে বাংলাদেশ সেনাবাহিনী

Trump Administration Escalates Global Fight Over Taxing Tech The U.S. investigation targets nine countries, plus the European Union, that have adopted or are considering new taxes that would hit American companies like Google and Amazon.

Police Target Journalists as Trump Blames ‘Lamestream Media’ for Protests “I’ve really never seen anything like this”: Reporters and news photographers describe being roughed up, arrested and shot with projectiles while covering demonstrations across the country.

Amid Unrest, Macy’s Takes Another Hit The damage to its flagship Herald Square location appeared to be minimal, but the retailer was already reeling from closings caused by the pandemic.

Scientists Question Medical Data Used in Second Coronavirus Study Medical records from a little-known company were used in two studies published in major journals. The New England Journal of Medicine has asked to see the data.