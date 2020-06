যশোরে নতুন করে তিন করোনা রোগী শনাক্ত, চিকিৎসকসহ ১৬জন করোনা মুক্ত

E.R. Visits Drop Sharply During Pandemic People even with heart problems are avoiding emergency rooms because they are worried about possible coronavirus infection, according to a C.D.C. report.

China Steps Back in Airline Dispute With the Trump Administration Beijing will allow limited flights by international carriers to resume after the White House threatened to block Chinese passenger jets from flying to the U.S.

Times Opinion Editor Defends Publishing Tom Cotton's ‘Send In the Troops’ Op-Ed Staff members at the newspaper, including a Pulitzer winner, denounced an opinion essay by Tom Cotton, Republican of Arkansas, calling for a military response to protests.

Zuckerberg Defends Approach to Trump's Facebook Posts In a call with Facebook employees, who have protested the inaction on Mr. Trump’s messages, Mr. Zuckerberg said his decision was “pretty thorough.”