যশোরের মুড়লির একটি বাড়ির ইট-বালি, জানালা ও দরজা চুরি

Fox News Removes a Digitally Altered Image of Seattle Protests Fox News acknowledged that one photo was a combination of several images, and a second was taken in a different city.

A Reckoning at Condé Nast “It’s hard to be a person of color at this company,” a staff member said. In response to an uprising, Anna Wintour and the chief executive, Roger Lynch, offered apologies.

Harry Glickman, Who Brought Basketball to Oregon, Dies at 96 A native of Portland, Mr. Glickman founded the Trail Blazers and helped shape them into one of the N.B.A.’s great success stories.

The Economy Is Reeling. The Tech Giants Spy Opportunity. Many companies are retreating. But Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft are placing bets to get even bigger.