যশোর জেলা যুবদলের সাধারণ সম্পাদক রানা করোনা আক্রান্ত, দোয়া প্রার্থনা

Midea's He Xiangjian Targeted in Kidnapping, Chinese Media Says China’s state media identified the victim as He Xiangjian, the billionaire behind the brand Midea, painting a picture of a caper gone wrong in the low-crime country.

Live Market Tracker: Stocks Wobble as New Outbreaks Emerge The latest on stock market and business news during the coronavirus outbreak.

BP Prepares for a Future That Needs Less Oil The energy giant said its oil and gas assets were worth less, a move reflecting broad changes in the industry.

At 99, Al Jaffee Says Goodbye to Mad Magazine As a send-off for the cartoonist, the satirical publication has prepared an all-Jaffee issue that includes his final Fold-In.