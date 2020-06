হাসপাতালে রুম না পাওয়ার খবর ভিত্তিহীন : মাশরাফি

Posting a Black Square, but Not Black Faces On social media, many travel companies were quick to proclaim their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, but some have been criticized for a history of leaving black people out.

What’s Facebook’s Deal With Donald Trump? Mark Zuckerberg has forged an uneasy alliance with the Trump administration. He may have gotten too close.

Tennessee Newspaper Apologizes for ‘Utterly Indefensible’ Anti-Muslim Ad The full-page ad, which appeared in Sunday’s editions of The Tennessean and claimed “Islam” would detonate a nuclear device in Nashville, “should have never been published,” the editor said.

A Former Google Executive Takes Aim at His Old Company With a Start-Up Sridhar Ramaswamy once ran Google’s $115 billion advertising arm. But he grew disillusioned and worried that growth was too much of a priority.