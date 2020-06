জাহিদকে সরিয়ে মতিয়াকে স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী করার দাবি সংসদে

China Passes Hong Kong Security Law With Sweeping Powers The law, approved in Beijing with speed and secrecy and signed off by Xi Jinping, will tighten the Communist Party’s grip on Hong Kong after last year’s protests.

India Bans TikTok of China, Tightening Digital Borders Censorship and politics are fracturing the global internet, isolating users and industries accustomed to ignoring national borders.

Adidas Executive Resigns as Turmoil at Company Continues Karen Parkin oversaw human resources for the sports apparel giant, which has faced criticism from employees who say it fosters a racist and discriminatory workplace.

Live Stock Market Tracker: Mnuchin and Powell Talk Fed Response The latest on stock market and business news during the coronavirus outbreak.