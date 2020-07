অক্টোবরেই আসছে করোনার ভ্যাকসিন!

By Praising Trump, Goya President Angers His Core Latino Market Robert Unanue said the country was “blessed” to have the president’s leadership. Now, amid calls for a boycott, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the U.S. is facing dismay from chefs and home cooks.

Amazon Backtracks From Demand That Employees Delete TikTok TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, has been under scrutiny as a potential national security threat.

Edward Kleinbard, Tax Lawyer Turned Reformer, Dies at 68 After advising multinationals for 30 years, he began teaching and writing, criticizing corporate tax dodging and pressing for higher taxes to combat inequality.