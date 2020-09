ঝিনাইদহ জেলা বাস মিনিবাস মালিক সমিতিতে প্রশাসক নিয়োগ

Fauci Says It Could Be a Year Before Theater Without Masks Feels Normal Dr. Anthony Fauci said a vaccine would need to exist for nearly a year before people might feel comfortable returning to theaters unmasked, which he said would likely be mid- to late 2021.

Shinzo Abe Vowed Japan Would Help Women ‘Shine.’ They’re Still Waiting. Female workers remain largely shut out of management jobs, and many take part-time work because of overwhelming family responsibilities, despite policies that Mr. Abe said would elevate their standing in society.

SoftBank Said to Be Near Deal to Sell British Chip Designer Arm A sale to Nvidia for more than $40 billion would net billions of dollars for the Japanese tech investor and create a powerhouse in the semiconductor industry.

AstraZeneca Partly Resumes Coronavirus Vaccine Trial After Halting It for Safety The company said tests of its vaccine would start up again in Britain while remaining suspended in the U.S. and other countries. Pfizer, a competitor, announced an expansion of its trials.