মসজিদে বিস্ফোরণ : তিতাসের ৮ কর্মকর্তা-কর্মচারী জামিনে মুক্ত

Nikola Chairman Trevor Milton Resigns Amid Fraud Claims Trevor Milton, founder and executive chairman of Nikola, resigned after an investment fund accused him of making false assertions about his company’s technology.

TikTok Deal Trips Over U.S.-China Power Struggle Companies involved in a deal to resolve TikTok’s future publicly clashed over the arrangement, while President Trump threatened to block any deal that left the service in Chinese hands.

Ellen DeGeneres Returns to Show With Apology for Toxic Workplace “Things happen here that never should have happened,” the host says. Warner Bros. started investigating her show in July, after complaints of a toxic workplace culture. Three top producers have been ousted.