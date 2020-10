যশোরের অভয়নগরে ট্রেনের ধাক্কায় প্রাইভেটকারের চার যাত্রী নিহত

In Reversal, Twitter Is No Longer Blocking New York Post Article The latest change underlined how rapidly social media platforms are shifting their positions in the days leading up to the election.

White House Opposes Expanded Virus Testing, Complicating Stimulus Talks Some administration officials say testing Americans with no symptoms of the coronavirus would hurt the economy and restrict civil liberties. Democrats and some prominent experts say it would slow the virus and bolster economic growth.

Former Fox News Host Spreads Virus Misinformation on His Sinclair Show Sinclair will edit Eric Bolling’s online program before televising it, the host said. He walked back his statements on masks but reaffirmed a false theory on the pandemic’s origins.

Biden Town Hall Leads Trump in Ratings Battle Nielsen figures showed Joseph R. Biden Jr. drawing 15.1 million viewers, against 13.5 million for President Trump, a ratings obsessive.