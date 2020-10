সংসদে ফ্রান্সের বিরুদ্ধে নিন্দা প্রস্তাব আনার দাবি চরমোনাই পীরের

A.M.D. Agrees to Buy Xilinx for $35 Billion in Stock The deal would broaden A.M.D.’s business into chips for markets like 5G communications and automotive electronics.

Airbnb Fights Its ‘Party House Problem’ Noise. Damages. Safety questions. Airbnb is racing to address the risks posed by partying guests before it goes public.

Recession’s Silver Lining: American Households Are Doing Better Than Expected With few avenues for spending and big purchases on hold, many Americans are saving more and paying off debts, helped by loan deferrals and relief aid.