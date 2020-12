যশোরে তেলবীজ ও ডাল ফসলের টেকসই প্রযুক্তি ব্যবহার কর্মশালা অনুষ্ঠিত

Minoru Makihara, Who Ran Mitsubishi After It Stumbled, Dies at 90 He steered the company, then the world’s largest, through the troubles of a collapsing economy, and dedicated himself to improving relations with the U.S.

What to Know of Covid-19 Antibody Drugs: Cost, Availability and More Here’s information about who these therapies can help, how much they cost and how to find out if you can get them where you live.

Trump Signs Pandemic Relief Bill After Unemployment Aid Lapses After calling the measure a “disgrace,” President Trump unexpectedly signed the bill, extending expanded unemployment benefits and an eviction moratorium, and keeping the government open.

Betty Campbell-Adams, Bronx Evangelist of Carrot Cake, Dies at 65 The bakery Ms. Campbell-Adams founded with her husband has won legions of fans all over the world for the Caribbean-infused delicacy that is its specialty.