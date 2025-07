যশোরে জবরদস্তি বৈদ্যুতিক সঞ্চালন লাইন স্থাপন বন্ধের দাবিতে স্মারকলিপি

Trump Says U.S. Has Reached Trade Deal With Vietnam The president said he had agreed to initial trade terms with Vietnam, the second country to strike a limited deal after Mr. Trump threatened steep tariffs.

Solar Industry Says Republican Policy Bill Would Cede Production to China A revival of U.S. solar panel manufacturing that began during the first Trump administration could end with the phasing out of tax incentives for clean energy.

How Republican E.V. Cuts Could Put U.S. Carmakers Behind China China’s lead in electric vehicle technology, which is already huge, could become insurmountable if incentive programs are slashed, auto experts and environmentalists say.

How Immigration Could Muddy the Jobs Numbers Job growth is expected to fall this year, adding to pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. But the slowdown might reflect a smaller labor force, not declining demand from employers.