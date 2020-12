কচ্ছপের জেতার দিন এখন আর নেই : ফখরুলকে পাল্টা জবাব সেতুমন্ত্রীর

Is Dairy Farming Cruel to Cows? A small group of animal welfare scientists is seeking answers to that question. Facing a growing anti-dairy movement, many farmers are altering their practices.

Kentucky Hurting While Awaiting Federal Pandemic Aid Urban and rural fortunes diverge in the state, with the pandemic compounding troubles that predated it.

Scenes From Gallup, N.M., Where the Coronavirus Has Hit Hard The coronavirus has disfigured Gallup, a small New Mexico town near Native American reservations that is now one of the hardest hit places in the country.

Did You Miss Out on Vacation This Year? You’re Not Alone Employers are struggling to deal with the unused days that have piled up during the pandemic.