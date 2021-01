New York Post to Staff: Stay Away From CNN, MSNBC, New York Times and Washington Post As the Murdoch tabloid navigates a fraught political moment, high-level editors instructed reporters not to base articles on reporting by four news outlets that President Trump has falsely labeled “fake news.”

What is Letterboxd? The Social Media Platform Going Mainstream The social media network has finally left the cinephile niche and entered the mainstream.

Disappointing Chinese Vaccine Results Pose Setback for Developing World Brazil says CoronaVac has an efficacy rate just over 50 percent, much lower than previously announced. More than 380 million doses have already been ordered.