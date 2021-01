যশোর ডিবি পুলিশের অভিযানে ফেনসিডিলসহ দুজন আটক

‘Queens Man Impeached’: A Paper Gives Trump the Local Treatment A series of headlines have brought attention to the Queens Daily Eagle, a small outlet in the borough where the president was born.

Consumer Groups Target Amazon Prime’s Cancellation Process A Norwegian group filed a complaint with regulators, saying Amazon had deliberately made it difficult to end memberships to its Prime service. Groups in Europe and the U.S. back the effort.

Facebook and Twitter Face International Scrutiny after Trump Ban Human rights groups and activists have spent years urging the companies to do more to remove content that encouraged violence.