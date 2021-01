ইতিহাস গড়ে শপথ নিলেন বাইডেন-কমলা

‘A Total Failure’: The Proud Boys Now Mock Trump Members of the far-right group, who were among Donald Trump’s staunchest fans, are calling him “weak,” in a sign of fraying support.

A Chinese Celebrity Scandal Puts Surrogate Births on Trial The state news media excoriated an actress accused of abandoning babies born in the United States. Others say China’s limits on reproductive techniques at home are outdated.

C.E.O.s, Former Officials Call for a Post-Trump Globalism Revival A group of company leaders and former policymakers argue that “globalism” isn’t an epithet. Instead, they argue, it is the way forward.