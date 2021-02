বিজেপি বাংলাদেশ থেকে একটা পাখিও ঢুকতে দেবে না: অমিত শাহ

Bloomberg News is laying off nearly 100 journalists as it restructures its newsroom. Bloomberg’s editor in chief announced the changes in a staff memo, saying that the newsroom had “‘lost’ stories because we moved too slowly’” and needed to have more accountability.

Shell Says Its Oil Production Has Peaked and Is Likely to Decline Europe’s largest oil and gas producer said oil production would gradually decline 1 or 2 percent annually, underscoring the company’s desire to shift to greener energy.

Prosecutor Says Executors of Jeffrey Epstein’s Estate Enabled His Abuse The attorney general of the Virgin Islands said two longtime associates of Mr. Epstein’s were “captains” of his criminal enterprise and should not be in charge of his estate.